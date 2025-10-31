SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

US Lawmakers Push Controversial Resolution to Redefine Al-Aqsa Mosque Status Quo

Farah Salsabila Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

8 Views ㅤ

Al Aqsa Mosque in Palestine. (Anadolu)

Washington, MINA – A group of US lawmakers allied with Israel’s far-right are preparing to introduce a highly controversial resolution in Congress seeking to redefine the long-standing status quo at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem.

The initiative, led by Representatives Claudia Tenney (R–New York) and Clay Higgins (R–Louisiana), is backed by the Zionist Organization of America and the Middle East Truth Foundation, two advocacy groups closely linked to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Middle East Monitor reported.

The draft resolution calls on the US House of Representatives to affirm Israel’s sovereignty over the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, referred to by Israel as the “Temple Mount”, and to recognize what it describes as the “inalienable right of the Jewish people” to access, pray, and worship at the site “in accordance with religious freedom.”

It also reiterates Washington’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s undivided capital, describing the site as “the holiest in Judaism” and sacred to both Christians and Muslims. The proposal claims that Jewish and Christian visitors face “severe restrictions” compared to Muslims, citing limited gate access and visiting hours.

Also Read: Jerusalem Locked Down Following Ultra-Orthodox Jewish Protest Against Military Conscription

Analysts warn the resolution, though presented as a move for religious equality, could destabilize regional agreements by effectively undermining the 1994 Wadi Araba Peace Treaty between Jordan and Israel, which affirms Jordan’s custodianship of Al-Aqsa and maintains the existing status quo.

Under this arrangement, the Jordanian Islamic Waqf holds administrative and religious authority over the compound. Any unilateral change, experts caution, could spark major political and security tensions across the Middle East.

Observers describe the initiative as a dangerous escalation aligned with Israel’s far-right agenda to assert full control over occupied Jerusalem and divide the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound spatially and temporally, a move firmly rejected by Palestine, Jordan, and the international community.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hundreds of Thousands of Ultra-Orthodox Jews Stage Massive Demonstration in West Jerusalem

Tagal-Aqsa mosque

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

US Lawmakers Push Controversial Resolution to Redefine Al-Aqsa Mosque Status Quo

  • 4 hours ago
Palestine

US and Israel Prepare to Propose Resolution to Change Al-Aqsa Mosque Status Quo

  • 9 hours ago
Extremist Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Jerusalem Governorate Warns of Israeli Plans to Judaize Al-Aqsa Mosque

  • 13 hours ago
Palestine

Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Police Protection

  • Tuesday, 28 October 2025 - 21:15 WIB
Israel’s ongoing excavation of tunnels near Al-Aqsa Mosque (photo: IQNA)
Palestine

Sheikh Sabri Warns of Imminent Threat to Al-Aqsa Mosque Amid Israeli Excavations

  • Saturday, 25 October 2025 - 11:33 WIB
Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Qatar Condemns Israeli Violations of Gaza Ceasefire Agreement

  • Tuesday, 21 October 2025 - 20:10 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesia’s Religious Affairs Ministry Urges Building Standards for Pesantren After Deadly Collapse

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 03:00 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Delegation Visits Egypt to Discuss Implementation of Gaza Ceasefire

  • Monday, 20 October 2025 - 15:00 WIB
Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Receives 30 More Bodies from Israel, Some Show Signs of Abuse

  • Thursday, 23 October 2025 - 07:30 WIB
America

Trump: Israel ‘Not Going to Do Anything with West Bank’ After Annexation Vote

  • Friday, 24 October 2025 - 12:54 WIB
Indonesia

Deputy Minister of Religious Affairs Praises Social Protection Program for Mosque Workers

  • Friday, 24 October 2025 - 20:30 WIB
Cambodia and Thailand signed a peace declaration, dubbed the Kuala Lumpur Peace Accord, at the ASEAN Summit on Sunday (photo: Kiripost)
Asia

Cambodia and Thailand Sign Peace Deal After Deadly Border Clashes

  • Sunday, 26 October 2025 - 14:21 WIB
Asia

President Prabowo Emphasizes ASEAN Unity Amid Global Tensions

  • Monday, 27 October 2025 - 14:00 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Boosts Islamic Vocational Schools through Stronger Industry Partnerships

  • Monday, 27 October 2025 - 16:00 WIB
Indonesia

Hamas Reaffirms Commitment to Returning Bodies of Israeli Soldiers

  • Tuesday, 28 October 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Palestine

Gaza’s Health Sector Receives Only 10% of Needed Supplies Amid Ongoing Blockade

  • 11 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us