Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

US Envoy Announces Ceasefire Agreement Between Al-Sharaa and Netanyahu

sajadi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

The United States Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack (photo: X)
Damascus, MINA – The United States Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy for Syria, Tom Barrack, announced on Friday, a trilateral agreement between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa, and the United States. This agreement has resulted in a new ceasefire arrangement supported by regional actors.

In a statement posted on X, Barrack described the development as a “breakthrough.” He noted that the ceasefire initiative has garnered support from Turkey, Jordan, and Syria’s neighboring countries, as reported by Al Mayadeen.

The envoy urged all armed groups, including Druze, Bedouin, and Sunni factions to “lay down their arms” and work with Syria’s diverse communities to “build a new and unified Syrian identity.”

The statement emphasized that the goal of the ceasefire is not only to halt hostilities but also to pave the way for regional integration and peace. Barrack tagged Netanyahu, al-Sharaa, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the post. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

