SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

US Doctors, Veterans Urge Trump to End Support for Israel Amid Gaza Famine

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 14 hours ago

14 hours ago

5 Views ㅤ

Washington, MINA – Dozens of U.S. doctors and military veterans rallied outside the Capitol on Thursday, calling on President Donald Trump to end Washington’s unconditional support for Israel as famine grips Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.

“This level of crime, using starvation of babies as a weapon of war, what have we become as humanity, as a nation?” asked Josephine Guilbeau, a US Army veteran, during the protest.

The demonstration drew former officials, medical professionals, and lawmakers, including former UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and U.S. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.

Holding photos of starving children in Gaza, protesters denounced US complicity in Israel’s actions through military aid, arms supply, and diplomatic backing.

Also Read: Israel Withdraws Its Negotiators After Hamas Submits Ceasefire Proposal

Tlaib urged her congressional colleagues to heed growing public opposition to Israel’s actions.

“Americans in Congress, wake up! people across this country are telling you: We do not support this,” Tlaib said, citing polls showing declining US support for Israel.

“So maybe, for once, will you listen to your constituents? They don’t want a single cent used to starve an entire population,” she added.

Despite mounting criticism, US bipartisan support for Israel remains strong, even as Gaza faces one of the worst hunger crises of the century.

Also Read: European Leaders Welcome France’s Decision to Recognize Palestine

Israel has killed more than 59,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, collapsed the health system, and led to severe food shortages.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Outraged as France Plans to Recognize Palestinian State

TagAl Jazeera reports Gaza famine protest Gaza starvation crisis US role Gaza war crimes hunger deaths ICC warrants Netanyahu Gallant Jeremy Corbyn joins Capitol protest Rashida Tlaib condemns Gaza blockade Trump urged stop arming Israel US doctors protest Gaza famine US military aid Israel criticism veterans rally end Israel support

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

US Doctors, Veterans Urge Trump to End Support for Israel Amid Gaza Famine

  • 14 hours ago
Load More
"Spirit Pangeran Diponegoro" (untuk Indonesia Maju), 450x150cm, acrylic, oil & mix media on canvas 2025 Seniman: Ghanyleo, Jono Sugiartono & Syis Paindow Organized by Jakarta Illustration Visual Art (JIVA)
Articles

Celebrating 200th Java War: Novelty Spirit of 2013 Memory of The World

  • Wednesday, 23 July 2025 - 17:39 WIB
Europe

European Leaders Welcome France’s Decision to Recognize Palestinian State

  • 16 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Seizes Prophet Joseph’s Tomb in Nablus, Plans Permanent Military Presence

  • Thursday, 24 July 2025 - 14:15 WIB
Aid distribution in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Open Fire on Aid Seekers in Northern Gaza, 30 Civilians Killed

  • Sunday, 20 July 2025 - 17:14 WIB
BRICS Summit (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Indonesia

Indonesia Assures Continued Strong Ties with Western Nations Despite BRICS Membership

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 02:50 WIB
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Over 900 Palestinians Killed by Starvation, Dozens More Slain in Aid Attacks

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 07:46 WIB
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Army Orders Evacuation of Northern Gaza Neighborhoods Amid Intensified Attacks

  • Saturday, 19 July 2025 - 07:10 WIB
Palestine

Al-Qassam Vows Prolonged War of Attrition Against Israel, Slams Global Silence and Betrayal

  • Saturday, 19 July 2025 - 10:27 WIB
Palestinian in Gaza starvation (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

15 Gazans, Including 4 Children, Die of Starvation in Last 24 Hours: Health Ministry

  • Tuesday, 22 July 2025 - 17:37 WIB
Afghan children suffer from food shortages due to the war (Photo: Fadingmeta.com
Palestine

Egypt’s Al-Azhar Calls to Save Gaza from Starvation

  • Wednesday, 23 July 2025 - 10:50 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us