US Doctors, Veterans Urge Trump to End Support for Israel Amid Gaza Famine

Washington, MINA – Dozens of U.S. doctors and military veterans rallied outside the Capitol on Thursday, calling on President Donald Trump to end Washington’s unconditional support for Israel as famine grips Gaza, Al Jazeera reported.

“This level of crime, using starvation of babies as a weapon of war, what have we become as humanity, as a nation?” asked Josephine Guilbeau, a US Army veteran, during the protest.

The demonstration drew former officials, medical professionals, and lawmakers, including former UK Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and U.S. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib.

Holding photos of starving children in Gaza, protesters denounced US complicity in Israel’s actions through military aid, arms supply, and diplomatic backing.

Tlaib urged her congressional colleagues to heed growing public opposition to Israel’s actions.

“Americans in Congress, wake up! people across this country are telling you: We do not support this,” Tlaib said, citing polls showing declining US support for Israel.

“So maybe, for once, will you listen to your constituents? They don’t want a single cent used to starve an entire population,” she added.

Despite mounting criticism, US bipartisan support for Israel remains strong, even as Gaza faces one of the worst hunger crises of the century.

Israel has killed more than 59,500 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The military campaign has devastated the enclave, collapsed the health system, and led to severe food shortages.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

