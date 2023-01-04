US Criticizes Israeli Right-wing Minister’s Visit to Al-Aqsa Complex

Jerusalem, MINA – The United States (US) criticized the visit of Israel’s Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir to the Al-Aqsa Mosque Complex in occupied East Jerusalem on Tuesday.

As quoted from the Middle East Monitor on Wednesday, the right-wing minister entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound, a day after he announced the postponement of the visit due to riot warnings.

In a statement from the US Embassy in Israel, Ambassador Thomas Nides “has made it clear in discussions with the Israeli government that the status quo must be maintained in Jerusalem’s holy sites. Actions that prevent this are unacceptable.”

Ben-Gvir’s visit was widely criticized by Palestinians as an unprecedented provocation.

Ben-Gvir held right-wing Palestinian views and called for their expulsion.

He has repeatedly joined Israeli settlers in storming the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem.

The far-right politician also caused a wave of escalation in the occupied city after he set up an office in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood.

Last November, Israeli President Isaac Herzog warned in a leaked audio clip that “the whole world is concerned” about Ben-Gvir’s extremist views.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980, acts never recognized by the international community. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)