US Congress Conveys Commitment to Enhance Cooperation with Indonesia

President Jokowi receiving a visit from members of the United States congress on Wednesday (12/04/2023), at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta. (Photo: BPMI Setpres/Rusman)

Jakarta, MINA – The United States Congressional delegation conveyed his country’s commitment to continue to enhance cooperation with Indonesia in the context of a strategic partnership.

This was conveyed by the delegation of the United States Congress during a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta on Wednesday.

Members of the United States congress present were Senator Jeff Merkley, Senator Chris Van Hollen, Representative Lloyd Doggett, Representative Praila Jayapal, Representative Ilhan Omar.

“Because they see that Indonesia is a very important partner in the region and they say that Indonesia is shining now,” said Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi in her statement after the meeting.

In addition, the delegates also appreciated Indonesia’s success in last year’s G20 presidency. They also provide support for Indonesia’s chairmanship in ASEAN.

“They repeated the success of Indonesia’s chairmanship of the G20 and they provided strong support for Indonesia’s chairmanship of ASEAN this year,” said Retno.

Meanwhile, President Joko Widodo conveyed the Indonesian government’s strong commitment to climate change and environmental issues. The Head of State also conveyed a number of achievements by the Indonesian government regarding these two issues.

“Including the reduction in forest fires by more than 80 percent so far,” said Retno.

On this occasion, the President also expressed his hope for the support from the United States Congress on a number of issues. Starting from the extension of the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) facility to market access.

“The president also hopes that Indonesia can become a part of the Americas and the world’s global supply chain. The President also conveyed a request for support from the United States for the energy transition,” said Retno.

Prior to meeting with President Joko Widodo Retno said the delegations to the United States congress had also held meetings with herself and the Minister of Environment and Forestry Siti Nurbaya. Tomorrow, the United States congress delegates will also visit the Indonesian Capital City.

“So tomorrow there will be a visit to IKN Nusantara,” said Retno. (R/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)