US Condemns Israeli Sanctions Against Palestinian Authority Officials

Washington, MINA – The US State Department spokesman Ned Price condemned Israel’s sanctions against the Palestinian Authority and said they only increase tensions.

As quoted from the Middle East Monitor on Wednesday, the criticism came after Israel’s security cabinet last week approved a series of sanctions against the Palestinian Authority in response to a successful initiative at the United Nations to draft the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

These steps include revoking VIP cards from Palestinian officials that allow them and their families to pass through checkpoints.

Israel also confiscated tax revenue collected on behalf of the Palestinian Authority and froze construction in Area C of the occupied West Bank.

“This is part of the reason why we oppose the Palestinian move when it comes to the ICJ, knowing that it will only potentially escalate tensions,” Price told a daily news briefing.

“We believe Palestinian efforts at the United Nations are counter-productive, only taking the parties further away from the goal of a negotiated two-state solution,” he added.

Meanwhile, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh warned that Israeli sanctions would soon lead to collapse.

“The Palestinian people are struggling under a cruel Occupation.We have the right to complain and tell the world that we are in pain. Israel wants to prevent even the most non-violent ways,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)