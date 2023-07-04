US Backs Israeli Attack on Jenin

Washington, MINA – The United States backs Israeli deadly military attack on the City of Jenin, the occupied West Bank.

The White House said on Monday it is closely monitoring the situation in the West Bank amid the Israeli military offensive on the West Bank city of Jenin, Anadolu Agency reported.

“We support Israel’s security and right to defend its people against Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad and other terrorist groups,” said a spokesman for the White House National Security Council, as quoted by the Middle East Monitor.

Nine Palestinians were killed by Israeli army fire in the occupied West Bank early Monday, including eight in Jenin, according to the Health Ministry and at least 50 other Palestinians were injured.

Tensions have run high in the occupied West Bank in recent months amid Israel’s repeated attacks on Palestinian towns.

Nearly 190 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year, according to the Ministry of Health. At least, 25 Israelis were also killed in separate attacks during the same period. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)