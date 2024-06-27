US-Backed Israeli Genocide in Gaza Enters Day 265

Gaza, MINA – As the US-backed Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip entered day 265 on Thursday, aerial and artillery strikes continued to pound and target different areas and massacre more civilians, PIC reported.

Reporters for the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) said that the Israeli occupation army continued to bomb homes and attack citizens in different areas of Gaza during the past 24 hours.

According to media sources, casualties were reported following Israeli aerial attacks on a school sheltering displaced families in al-Daraj neighborhood and a house behind the Nuseirat municipality building in central Gaza.

The Israeli army also carried out intensive artillery and aerial attacks on the east of ash-Shuja’iya, Tuffah and as-Sabra neighborhoods in Gaza City, killing and injuring an unknown number of citizens, including children and women, and forcing others to flee from the bombed areas.

A number of citizens were injured following an Israeli attack on a house belonging to the family of Suwaidan in ash-Shuja’iya neighborhood.

Israeli warplanes also carried out multiple attacks on a school sheltering displaced families in Abasan al-Kabira town, east of Khan Yunis. There is no information about casualties.

An airstrike targeted a house belonging to the family of Wadi in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza, killing one civilian and injuring others.

More casualties were reported in other areas of Gaza following Israeli aerial, artillery and shooting attacks last night and today. (T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)