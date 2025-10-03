SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

US Approves $240 Million in Aid to Lebanon to Disarm Hezbollah

Nia Kurnia Editor : Sajadi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Hezbollah, the armed resistance movement in Lebanon [Photo: crf.org]

Washington, MINA – The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump approved $230 million (IDR 3.8 trillion) this week for Lebanon’s security forces in an effort to disarm the armed group Hezbollah, sources in Washington and Beirut said.

A Lebanese source familiar with the decision said the funds include $190 million for the Lebanese Armed Forces and $40 million for the Internal Security Forces, Arab News reported Friday.

A Democratic congressional aide said the funds were released just before Washington’s fiscal year ended on September 30.

“For a small country like Lebanon, that is really very significant,” said one aide, speaking on condition of anonymity to speak freely.

Also Read: Over 331 Global Sumud Flotilla Volunteers Still Imprisoned by Israel

The funds were released at a time when the Republican administration had cut many foreign aid programs, saying its spending priorities were focused on “America First.”

The release of the aid appears to reflect Trump’s priority of trying to resolve the conflict in Gaza and the wider region.

On August 5, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam asked the U.S.-backed army to draw up a plan to ensure that all weapons across the country would be in the hands of the security forces by the end of the year.

Hezbollah has rejected calls to disarm since its devastating war with Israel. However, the group has come under pressure to hand over its weapons from rivals in Lebanon as well as from Washington.

Also Read: Hamas ‘Ready for a Lasting Peace,’ Trump Urges Israel to Stop Bombing Gaza

A Lebanese source said the funding would enable the Internal Security Forces to take over domestic security in Lebanon. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Erdogan to Trump: Israel Must Halt Attacks for Peace Plan to Succeed

