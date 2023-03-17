US Announces $150M in Humanitarian Aid for Sahel Region

Douala, MINA – The US secretary of state announced $150 million in new humanitarian aid for Africa’s Sahil region during his visit to Niger.

“The United States is proud to provide nearly $150 million in humanitarian assistance to support vulnerable populations in Niger and throughout the Sahel,” Antony Blinken said on Wednesday evening, Anadolu Agency reported.

The funds are aimed at providing vital support to refugees and others affected by conflict and food insecurity in Niger, one of the world’s poorest countries, and in other Sahelian countries affected by the food crisis and armed conflict, he said.

For his part, Niger’s Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massoudou said: “The United States is one of Niger’s main partners in terms of development cooperation as well as in terms of security and defense cooperation.”

According to him, the contribution of the US in terms of military cooperation allows the Nigerien armed forces “to be more effective.

Blinken’s visit precedes that of US President Kamala Harris. The White House announced on Monday that she will visit Africa, specifically Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia.(T/R3/RE1)

