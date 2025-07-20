SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

US Ambassador Visits Ancient Taybeh Church Damaged by Zionist Israelis

sajadi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

Photo: X

Taybeh, MINA – United States Ambassador to Israel, Michael Dale Huckabee, paid a visit to the village of Taybeh in the West Bank today. During his visit, Huckabee went to St. George’s Church, also known as Kanisah Al-Khidr, which recently suffered damage inflicted by a group of Zionist Israelis.

The church, more than 1,500 years old, was targeted by vandals on July 7. The incident has once again highlighted the escalating violence perpetrated by illegal Israeli settlers against civilians and religious sites in Palestinian territories, Wafa reported.

Huckabee’s presence, given his background as a politician and Baptist church speaker, is seen as a gesture of concern over the violations against holy places and the civil rights of Palestinian Christians.

“I visited the victims who truly only want to live peacefully in their homeland,” Huckabee stated, as quoted by the Associated Press on Sunday.

Also Read: Nearly 60 Palestinians Killed by Israeli Army Fire in Gaza, Including Starving Civilians

The community of Taybeh warmly welcomed the senior US diplomat’s visit. They expressed hope that Huckabee’s presence would draw broader international attention to the ongoing violations in the occupied territories.

The damage to St. George’s Church adds to a long list of violent acts against religious sites in Palestine, threatening the region’s diversity and the right to religious freedom.

As of this report, there has been no official statement from Israeli authorities regarding the incident. [Shibgho]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Forces Open Fire on Aid Seekers in Northern Gaza, 30 Civilians Killed

