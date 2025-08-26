US Actor Mark Ruffalo Condemns Gaza Famine, Calls It Man-Made Disaster

Washington, MINA – American actor Mark Ruffalo has denounced the ongoing famine in Gaza, calling it a “man-made disaster” and urging world leaders to act immediately to end Israel’s war.

“This is not a natural disaster. It’s not a drought. This is a man-made disaster. It’s a man-made criminal act to kill civilian populations, and it’s being perpetrated by Israel and the IDF,” Ruffalo said in a video posted to Instagram, as cited by Anadolu Agency.

The actor, known for roles in major films such as The Avengers, called on US President Donald Trump, Germany, the UK, and other global leaders to intervene.

“Don’t let Gaza starve. Speak up. Don’t stop until there’s a just and lasting peace,” he urged.

More than 62,700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 2023, according to local authorities. The International Criminal Court has issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes, while Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice. []

