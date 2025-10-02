US Activist on Global Sumud Flotilla Posts Video Claiming Abduction by Israeli Forces

Mediterranean Sea, MINA – Leila Hegazy, an American activist on one of the ships of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), posted a video message stating that Israeli occupation forces were abducting her.

The video, which was prerecorded and shared on social media, stated that by the time the video was distributed, she would have been “abducted by Israeli occupation forces and taken to Israel against [her] will.” This was reported by Al Jazeera early Thursday.

“Please understand that this is an illegal act under international law and should be treated as such,” she said.

“I ask all of you to put pressure on the United States government to end its complicity in the genocide of the Palestinian people in Gaza and also to ensure the safe return of every humanitarian volunteer carrying out their mission,” she said. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)