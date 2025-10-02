SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

US Activist on Global Sumud Flotilla Posts Video Claiming Abduction by Israeli Forces

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

10 Views ㅤ

The situation on board one of the Global Sumud Flotilla ships, early Thursday morning, October 2, 2025. (IG/GSF)

Mediterranean Sea, MINA – Leila Hegazy, an American activist on one of the ships of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF), posted a video message stating that Israeli occupation forces were abducting her.

The video, which was prerecorded and shared on social media, stated that by the time the video was distributed, she would have been “abducted by Israeli occupation forces and taken to Israel against [her] will.” This was reported by Al Jazeera early Thursday.

“Please understand that this is an illegal act under international law and should be treated as such,” she said.

“I ask all of you to put pressure on the United States government to end its complicity in the genocide of the Palestinian people in Gaza and also to ensure the safe return of every humanitarian volunteer carrying out their mission,” she said. []

Also Read: 223 Activists of Global Sumud Flotilla Detained by Israeli Naval Forces

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagGlobal Sumud Flotilla

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Activists of Global Sumud Flotilla (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

223 Activists of Global Sumud Flotilla Detained by Israeli Naval Forces

  • 17 minutes ago
Colombian President Gustavo Petro (photo: Presidencia Colombia)
America

Colombian President Expels Israeli Diplomats Over Gaza Flotilla Detention

  • 1 hour ago
Israeli Navy Attacks Gaza Aid Flotilla, Detains Dozens of Activists (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Navy Attacks Gaza Aid Flotilla, Detains Dozens of Activists

  • 6 hours ago
International

US Activist on Global Sumud Flotilla Posts Video Claiming Abduction by Israeli Forces

  • 7 hours ago
International

Israeli Forces Intercept Two Global Sumud Flotilla Ships

  • 8 hours ago
International

Global Sumud Flotilla Endures Israeli Military Intimidation, Now Just 118 Nautical Miles from Gaza

  • 9 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

Prabowo Prays for Revolution Heroes at Lubang Buaya, Jakarta

  • Wednesday, 1 October 2025 - 13:00 WIB
Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Qatar: Some Issues in Trump’s Gaza Plan Require Clarification, Negotiation

  • 24 hours ago
International

Italy Allegedly Attempts to Thwart Global Sumud Flotilla’s Humanitarian Mission to Gaza

  • 18 hours ago
Israeli Navy Attacks Gaza Aid Flotilla, Detains Dozens of Activists (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Navy Attacks Gaza Aid Flotilla, Detains Dozens of Activists

  • 6 hours ago
International

Israeli Forces Intercept Two Global Sumud Flotilla Ships

  • 8 hours ago
Indonesia

Basarnas Locates 15 Victim Points Under Al Khoziny Boarding School Ruins

  • Wednesday, 1 October 2025 - 12:00 WIB
International

Global Sumud Flotilla Faces Mysterious Vessels and Drone Activity as It Enters High-Risk Zone Heading to Gaza

  • 17 hours ago
Indonesia

Jama’ah Muslimin Rejects Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Calls It Biased and Dangerous

  • 3 hours ago
International

Global Sumud Flotilla Endures Israeli Military Intimidation, Now Just 118 Nautical Miles from Gaza

  • 9 hours ago
Colombian President Gustavo Petro (photo: Presidencia Colombia)
America

Colombian President Expels Israeli Diplomats Over Gaza Flotilla Detention

  • 1 hour ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us