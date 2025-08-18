Uruguay Suspends Cooperation with Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Montevideo, MINA – Uruguay has suspended a newly signed cooperation agreement between the National Agency for Research and Innovation (ANII) and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, citing Israel’s military escalation in Gaza and its plan to occupy Gaza City.

The suspension halts the planned opening of an innovation office in occupied East Jerusalem, only weeks after the agreement was formally announced, local media reported Sunday.

Foreign Minister Mario Lubetkin said the decision was a response to Israel’s ongoing military actions in Gaza and its stated intention to occupy Gaza City. He added that the Uruguayan government does not intend to continue joint initiatives with Israel under current circumstances.

The move follows Uruguay’s condemnation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to take control of Gaza City and its support for a UN resolution calling for a peaceful solution for the aggression.

ANII President Alvaro Brunini described the decision as a temporary suspension rather than a full cancellation. He said the office had not yet become operational and that plans to launch online courses had not begun.

The Israeli Embassy in Montevideo criticized the move, saying political disagreements should not affect scientific cooperation.

The suspension is the first major diplomatic friction between Uruguay’s new left-leaning government and Israel, after nearly five years of close relations under former president Luis Lacalle Pou.

The Hebrew University had announced the ANII office would be based at its Edmond J. Safra Campus in Jerusalem to promote innovation, entrepreneurship, and collaboration. The project’s future remains uncertain.

In June, two major European universities also suspended cooperation with Israeli institutions, citing concerns over human rights violations in Gaza.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

