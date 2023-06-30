Update: 220 Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims Passed Away

Mecca, MINA – As of Saturday on an update of the 2023 Hajj, it was reported that 220 pilgrims from Indonesia passed way.

The Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia (KJRI) in Jeddah, Eko Hartanto, said that most of the pilgrims from Indonesia died due to illness. For example due to heart disease and infection in the blood.

The Ministry of Health mentioned a number of identified diseases experienced by prospective pilgrims. These diseases include heart disease, hypertension, diabetes, and lungs.

Deputy Minister of Health, Dante Saksono Harbuwono said, the number of elderly people reached 45.7 percent of the total pilgrims departing this year. This number is quite high in the last four years.

The Indonesian Hajj quota for 1444 H/2023 M is set at 221,000, then with an additional quota of 8,000, the total Indonesian Hajj quota for 1444 H/2023 M will be 229,000. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)