UNY Professor Emphasizes Historical Literacy as Key to Liberating Palestine

Jakarta, MINA – Professor Dyah Kumalasari, a lecturer in History Education at Yogyakarta State University (UNY), emphasized the essential role of historical literacy in understanding and supporting the Palestinian cause. Her remarks were delivered in a webinar hosted by the Aqsa Working Group (AWG) on Sunday.

In her presentation, Prof. Dyah explained that the establishment of the State of Israel in 1948 was the culmination of a long-term and systematic strategy by the Zionist movement in the late 19th century.

“Many people today are unaware that this genocide stemmed from a highly organized political movement, not merely a spontaneous conflict,” she explained.

She explained modern Zionism which was initiated by Theodor Herzl, who responded to growing anti-Semitism in Europe by advocating for a Jewish state through international diplomacy. The Zionists mobilized global financial support, built social infrastructure in Palestine, and revived the Hebrew language as a core element of national identity.

External support proved critical. Britain’s 1917 Balfour Declaration and post-Holocaust international sympathy laid the groundwork for the 1947 UN Resolution 181, which proposed partitioning Palestine into separate Jewish and Arab states.

“Palestinians, unfortunately, did not receive the same level of international support. The Arab world was divided and unprepared, both diplomatically and militarily,” Prof. Dyah noted.

She underscored that Palestine’s failure to achieve independence was not solely due to military aggression but also the lack of strategic planning and political readiness.

Prof. Dyah concluded by calling on younger generations to engage deeply with history, encouraging them to develop a comprehensive understanding of the Palestinian struggle and contribute meaningfully to its liberation.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)