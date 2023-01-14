UNWRA: More Than 40 Percent of Gaza’s Residents Are Lacking Food

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNWRA) reports that more than 40 percent of people in Gaza are currently in very food insecure conditions or lack of food supplies.

“After 16 years of land, air and sea blockade, life in Gaza has become increasingly dire,” UNRWA said in its report as quoted by the Middle East Monitor on Saturday.

According to UNWRA, the situation has also been exacerbated by repeated cycles of hostilities, escalating tensions and violence, political instability and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Gaza, with 80 percent of the population, is dependent on humanitarian aid,” the UN refugee agency said.

Currently, three out of four Gazans depend on emergency food aid and apart from international aid, the level of food insecurity is increasing.

UNWRA reminded that, with very high levels of poverty and unemployment, the already fragile humanitarian situation in Gaza is threatened to worsen. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)