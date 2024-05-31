UNSC to Vote on Draft Resolution to Stop Israeli Aggression against Rafah

New York, MINA – The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) today is set to vote on a draft Algerian resolution to stop the ongoing Israeli aggression against the city of Rafah, Wafa reports.

The draft resolution states that the Security Council may “decide that Israel, the occupying power, must immediately cease its military attack and any other action in Rafah.”

The draft resolution calls for “an immediate ceasefire respected by all parties, and also demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and further demands that the parties comply with their obligations under international law with respect to all persons they detain.”

It is noteworthy that this session is the first action by the Security Council since the attack launched by occupation aircraft on refugee tents in Rafah, and this meeting will be followed by other steps that Algeria intends to initiate at the Security Council level.

A week ago, the International Court of Justice, ordered Israel, the occupying power, to immediately cease its military operations and any other movement in Rafah, maintaining the opening of the Rafah crossing in order to enable the entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)