Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

UNRWA Urges Entry of Shelter Aid into Gaza

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

A view of the Shujaiya neighborhood after rainfall that flooded tents and left puddles of water and mud throughout the area in Gaza City, Gaza on November 14, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu)

GAZA, MINA – The UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) on Saturday called for the entry of shelter supplies into the Gaza Strip, as heavy rain flooded the tents of displaced families amidst dire humanitarian conditions.

“Winter rains in Gaza make conditions even more dire. Families are sheltering wherever they can, including in makeshift tents,” UNRWA wrote on social media.

The UN agency reiterated that it has much-needed shelter supplies already in Gaza “to help people get through the winter,” and called for the immediate facilitation of the entry of this aid.

The Gaza Civil Defense Agency warned that heavy rains had flooded dozens of tents housing displaced families in the coastal area of al-Mawasi near Khan Younis, worsening already precarious living conditions.

Also Read: Heavy Rains Flood Tents, Deepen Misery for Displaced Palestinians in Gaza

The agency reported that emergency teams were “dealing with dozens of waterlogged tents in displacement camps across various areas of al-Mawasi in Khan Younis,” while families struggled to salvage the remains of their belongings.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hind Rajab Foundation Sues Israeli Rapper-Soldier for War Crimes in Czech Court

TagGaza aid

