UNRWA Opens Gaza Summer Fun Weeks for 130,000 Palestine Refugee Children

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) opened the Gaza Summer Fun Weeks in an event held today, Monday in Jabalia Refugee Camp in the north of the Gaza Strip. Running from 8 July to 3 August, the Summer Fun Weeks will reach over 130,000 children from across the Gaza Strip, including children with disabilities.

With the Gaza Strip facing recurring rounds of armed conflict and a persistent 16-year blockade, UNRWA continues to prioritize the well-being and mental health of Palestine refugees, said UNRWA in a press release. In response to the psychological impact of repeated conflict and harsh living conditions, the Agency has introduced the “Fun Weeks” as part of its relief and assistance efforts, WAFA reported.

The Fun Weeks aim to provide vital psychosocial support to children, offering a secure and nurturing environment, said the press release. According to a recent UNRWA study, 38 percent of children showed symptoms of functional impairment that affect their daily lives. The Fun Weeks are a direct response to the psychological needs of children.

UNRWA believes that every child, regardless of their circumstances, deserves the fundamental right to live, learn, and play without fear. This has been compromised in the Gaza Strip due to the ongoing cycles of escalations and blockade, it said.

Thomas White, the Director of UNRWA Affairs in Gaza, emphasized the Agency’s commitment to providing psychosocial support to the refugee children of the Gaza Strip.

“The ongoing conflict is having a devastating psychological impact on the children of Gaza. The Summer Fun Weeks play a critical role in reintroducing a much-needed sense of stability into their lives while simultaneously offering them an opportunity to simply enjoy,” said White.

“At the end of the day, children are living in a war zone and these activities allow them to simply be children,” he added.

UNRWA remains committed to alleviating the hardships faced by the Palestine Refugee community in the Gaza Strip and will continue to explore innovative initiatives to enhance their well-being and offer support during these challenging times, said the UNRWA press release.(T/R3/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)