UNRWA: Loss of Life among Civilians in the Gaza Strip is Just Tragic

Occupied Jerusalem, MINA – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) decried the loss of life among civilians -including women and children- in the Gaza Strip, describing it as ‘just tragic’, affirming that it is currently verifying the number of Palestine Refugees among those killed and injured.

UNRWA affirmed that it is continuing to respond to the communities’ needs. “The essential UNRWA services relating to food distribution, health, and sanitation services, solid waste transfer to landfills and water wells are ongoing,” said UNRWA in a press statement. All UNRWA schools were forced to close, WAFA reported.

“The current escalation in hostilities exacerbates an already severe humanitarian situation for Palestine Refugees in the Gaza Strip, among them many women and children,” said the statement.

UNRWA called on all parties to the conflict to protect civilians at all times. UNRWA supports all efforts to reach a ceasefire so that civilians, including Palestine Refugees in the Gaza Strip, get respite and safety, the statement concluded.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)