UNRWA Launches $16M Appeal for Palestine Refugees Impacted by Turkey-Syria Earthquake

Damascus, MINA – On the one-month anniversary of the Turkey-Syria earthquakes, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) launched today, Tuesday, an updated flash appeal for $16.2 million to meet the humanitarian and early recovery needs of Palestine refugees who were affected by this natural catastrophe in Syria and Lebanon, said an UNRWA news release.

According to WAFA, among the first humanitarian organizations on the ground, UNRWA provided emergency relief services, including health, psychosocial and mental health care, food and cash assistance, non-food items, and rental subsidies and housing to Palestine refugees in Aleppo and Lattakia. The earthquake also caused damage to an already weak housing and infrastructure in Palestine refugee camps in Lebanon, including medical and educational facilities and water towers, said the release.

This updated flash appeal will enable UNRWA to support affected Palestine refugees with cash and non-food items until August 2023. The appeal also seeks funding for the rehabilitation of UNRWA premises and homes of Palestine refugees that were destroyed or damaged by the earthquakes, added the UNRWA release.

“The earthquakes and their aftershocks caused an unfathomable level of suffering to people in Northern Syria, across the fault and conflict lines including Palestine refugees,” said UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini.

“The Agency was able to respond to their most urgent need for safety and assistance on the very first day, including by having some 700 people sleep in an UNRWA school in Lattakia. We are counting on our partners to help us help Palestine refugees in this time of acute need,” he added.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)