UNRWA Continues Services for Palestinian Refugees in West Bank

West Bank, MINA – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) on Friday resumed the delivery of its services to Palestinian refugees in the West Bank, after nearly four months of interruptions due to strikes by staff unions.

“We are relieved that UNRWA can now restart providing services to refugee communities in the West Bank. Palestinian refugees have been badly affected by the strike, which started on March 4,” said Philippe Lazzarini, UNRWA Commissioner General as quoted by Wafa.

With education and health services a priority, said UNRWA, efforts include cleaning up and disposal of solid waste, maintenance of the Agency’s building to receive staff and refugees, putting in place security measures as well as the placement of supplies including medicines and sanitation materials.

“Our top priority right now is to reopen 90 UNRWA schools, so that more than 40,000 children who have almost missed a year of schooling and are at risk of dropping out of school will be able to catch up on their education and move on to the next level,” he added. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)