UNRWA Chief Condemns US-Israel Gaza Aid Distribution as ‘War Crime’

Gaza, MINA – The Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestinian refugees, Philippe Lazzarini, has strongly condemned the aid distribution system managed by the US and Israel in Gaza, describing it as a “war crime.”

In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, Lazzarini decried the devaluation of Palestinian lives, noting that hundreds have been killed at aid distribution points.

“It has now become routine to shoot and kill desperate, starving people as they attempt to collect scraps of food from operations involving mercenaries,” he said, as reported by Middle East Eye (MEE).

Lazzarini’s statements follow mounting accusations from the UN and humanitarian groups that the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a US- and Israeli-backed organization employing private American security and logistics contractors, has effectively militarized humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

Also Read: Qatar Pushes for Gaza Ceasefire as Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

He described the system as “broken and lethal,” deliberately harming civilians under the guise of humanitarian aid “with lies, deceit, and cruelty.”

“Luring starving people to their deaths is a war crime. Those responsible for this system must be held accountable. This is a disgrace and a stain on our collective conscience,” Lazzarini said.

He urged a return to core humanitarian principles and called for immediate access for humanitarian experts to enter the Gaza Strip to deliver aid. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: UN Commission Raises Alarm Over Deadly Aid Conditions in Gaza