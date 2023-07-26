UNRWA Appeals for $23m to Restore Services in Jenin Camp

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has appealed for $23.8 million for its multi-sectoral emergency response, following the recent Israeli military attack on the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank.

“We once again need support to restore basic services in Jenin camp for Palestine Refugees, and help them rebuild their lives and livelihoods,” Adam Bouloukos, director of UNRWA Affairs in the West Bank, said in a statement issued by the agency, as quoted from MEMO, Wednesday.

He added that UNRWA needs support so that it can restore basic services, such as education, primary health care, emergency cash aid and shelter assistance for affected families in the camp.

Bouloukos continued: “We must also address mental health needs through psychosocial support to Palestine Refugees and first responders.”

The Israeli occupation army carried out a military attack against the Jenin camp on 3-4 July, in which helicopters, drones, and ground forces were used against civilians.

The operation, which was considered the largest in more than 20 years, resulted in 12 Palestinians being killed and over 120 wounded. While some 80 per cent of homes were destroyed in the refugee camp.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)