UNRWA Appeals for $16M to Support Palestine Refugees Impacted by Earthquake in Syria

Damascus, MINA – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in Syria urged all participants at International Donor Conference in Brussels to support the agency’s urgent financial requirements to receive $16.2 million for the UNRWA 2023 Syria-Lebanon Flash Appeal, to meet the humanitarian and early recovery needs of Palestine Refugees affected by this crisis.

The devastating earthquake that struck the north of Syria on 6 February impacted thousands of Palestine Refugees. There are nearly 47,000 affected Palestine Refugees in Aleppo, Latakia, Jableh, and Hama. More than 2,300 continue to be displaced, said UNRWA in a press statement.

UNRWA was able to respond to the needs of the affected population that it could access, including food and non-food items like hygiene kits and blankets, psycho-social support for children, and telemedicine support for vulnerable individuals, including older persons, said the statement, WAFA reported on Tuesday.

The Agency has distributed cash assistance to families of Palestine Refugees in the affected areas. UNRWA schools have opened and children have received support through catch-up classes and psycho-social support, added UNRWA.

In addition, there are nearly 10,000 Palestinian Refugees living in north-west Syria who have been affected by the earthquake and are in urgent need of assistance.

“We call on donors to support all those affected, including Palestine Refugees in these areas so they could receive the assistance they urgently need,” UNRWA appealed.

“UNRWA in Syria is committed to providing crucial assistance to Palestine Refugees in the aftermath of this disaster, but we cannot do this alone. We appeal to donors to join our efforts and prioritize the needs of all those affected by the earthquake, including those in north-west Syria. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of those who are most vulnerable and in desperate need of our support,” the statement concluded.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)