SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

UNRWA: 90% of Gaza’s Population Depends on Humanitarian Aid Amid Israeli Restrictions

sajadi Editor : Widi - 7 hours ago

7 hours ago

9 Views

Food and meal for Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Food and meal for Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)

Gaza, MINA – The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) confirmed on Monday that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip remains catastrophic despite the ceasefire, with over 90% of the population relying entirely on relief assistance.

In a statement, the agency reported that Israeli authorities are preventing the entry of its international staff and restricting aid flow, causing a backlog of nearly 6,000 food trucks at border crossings. Currently, only around 170 trucks enter Gaza daily – far below the minimum required to meet basic needs – leaving many residents with just one meal every 24 hours.

The educational situation remains dire, with UNRWA providing education to approximately 300,000 students remotely and 50,000 in person under harsh conditions. Around 44,000 children are studying in 330 temporary learning spaces across 59 shelters, often sitting on cold floors due to lack of chairs and desks, which negatively impacts their sense of safety and stability.

On the health front, UNRWA clinics receive 15,000 patients daily across 7 centers and 35 mobile medical points, with total medical visits exceeding 15 million since October 7. Malnutrition rates have soared to 90% among the population.

Also Read: Two Million Israelis Face Looming Mental Health Crisis Amid Gaza War

The agency revealed devastating operational challenges: 380 staff members have been killed since the war began, 90% of its nearly 300 facilities have been damaged by Israeli strikes, and it faces a $200 million financial deficit exacerbated by the US halting its annual $360 million funding.

UNRWA currently operates 100 shelters housing more than 80,000 displaced people, converting emergency shelters into temporary learning centers after Israeli bombardment destroyed most educational facilities in the enclave.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: US-Backed Gaza Aid Group Ends Mission Amid Controversy Over Delivery and Safety

TagEducation food trucks funding deficit Gaza health care humanitarian crisis Israeli restrictions Malnutrition Palestine refugees United States UNRWA

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Indonesia

Maemunah Center Indonesia Finalizes Structural Plans for Maternity and Children’s Hospital in Gaza

  • 1 hour ago
Food and meal for Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

UNRWA: 90% of Gaza’s Population Depends on Humanitarian Aid Amid Israeli Restrictions

  • 7 hours ago
Palestine

US-Backed Gaza Aid Group Ends Mission Amid Controversy Over Delivery and Safety

  • 10 hours ago
Palestine

Israel Allows Only One-Third of Agreed Aid Trucks Into Gaza

  • 22 hours ago
Israeli attack on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Occupation Army Kills Four More Gazans in New Ceasefire Violation

  • 23 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas Delegation Discusses Israeli Ceasefire Violations in Cairo Meeting

  • Monday, 24 November 2025 - 15:00 WIB
Load More
Israeli deadly Airstrikes on Gaza (photo Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 25 Gazans, Injure 77 in Ceasefire Violation

  • Thursday, 20 November 2025 - 09:05 WIB
Palestine

Israel Issues 40 Demolition and Stop-Work Orders in Jerusalem

  • Friday, 21 November 2025 - 21:56 WIB
Africa

1,700 Sudanese Children Suffering From Malnutrition in Tawila Camp, Local Group Warns

  • Friday, 21 November 2025 - 23:00 WIB
Israel Committs Gaza Ceasefire Violations (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israel Committs 497 Ceasefire Violations, Killing 342 and Injuring 875

  • Monday, 24 November 2025 - 10:34 WIB
Food and meal for Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

UNRWA: 90% of Gaza’s Population Depends on Humanitarian Aid Amid Israeli Restrictions

  • 7 hours ago
Pakistan and Afghanistan,(photo: Shutterstock)
Asia

At Least Nine Children and One Woman Killed in Pakistani Airstrike on Afghanistan

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Parliament Appoints Syahrul Aidi as New BKSAP Chair

  • Tuesday, 18 November 2025 - 20:20 WIB
Israeli Forces conduct land seizure in west Bank (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israel Announces Land Seizure of 4,600 Dunums Near Nablus in West Bank

  • Wednesday, 19 November 2025 - 16:00 WIB
Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Netanyahu Rejects Palestinian State Even in Exchange for Saudi Normalisation

  • Saturday, 22 November 2025 - 13:00 WIB
Palestine

Two Million Israelis Face Looming Mental Health Crisis Amid Gaza War

  • 9 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us