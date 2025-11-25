UNRWA: 90% of Gaza’s Population Depends on Humanitarian Aid Amid Israeli Restrictions

Gaza, MINA – The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) confirmed on Monday that the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip remains catastrophic despite the ceasefire, with over 90% of the population relying entirely on relief assistance.

In a statement, the agency reported that Israeli authorities are preventing the entry of its international staff and restricting aid flow, causing a backlog of nearly 6,000 food trucks at border crossings. Currently, only around 170 trucks enter Gaza daily – far below the minimum required to meet basic needs – leaving many residents with just one meal every 24 hours.

The educational situation remains dire, with UNRWA providing education to approximately 300,000 students remotely and 50,000 in person under harsh conditions. Around 44,000 children are studying in 330 temporary learning spaces across 59 shelters, often sitting on cold floors due to lack of chairs and desks, which negatively impacts their sense of safety and stability.

On the health front, UNRWA clinics receive 15,000 patients daily across 7 centers and 35 mobile medical points, with total medical visits exceeding 15 million since October 7. Malnutrition rates have soared to 90% among the population.

The agency revealed devastating operational challenges: 380 staff members have been killed since the war began, 90% of its nearly 300 facilities have been damaged by Israeli strikes, and it faces a $200 million financial deficit exacerbated by the US halting its annual $360 million funding.

UNRWA currently operates 100 shelters housing more than 80,000 displaced people, converting emergency shelters into temporary learning centers after Israeli bombardment destroyed most educational facilities in the enclave.[]

