University of Michigan Uses Private Investigators for Spying on Pro-Palestine Students

Michigan, MINA – The University of Michigan is using private investigators to surveil students involved in pro-Palestinian and anti-genocide protests, sparking alarm over civil rights violations and the erosion of free speech on campus.

An investigation by The Guardian, cited by Quds News, found that students were secretly monitored by undercover agents posing as civilians, on and off university.

Five students interviewed reported being followed, recorded without consent, and in some cases verbally harassed or intimidated. Some described near-collisions with unmarked vehicles believed to be operated by surveillance personnel.

The agents are allegedly employed by City Shield, a Detroit-based private security firm. Financial disclosures show the university paid at least $800,000 to its parent company, Ameri-Shield, between June 2023 and September 2024.

Katarina Keating, a member of Students Allied for Freedom and Equality (SAFE), said the surveillance against her began last November.

“They’re spending millions on hired muscle to stalk student activists,” she said.

Josiah Walker, another SAFE member, said he documented over 30 different agents trailing him. Some were linked to a secret messaging group called “Intel U-M”, reportedly involving campus police.

In one video, Walker captured a man falsely accusing him of mocking disabled individuals. In another, the same individual feigned deafness before making baseless theft allegations.

Henry MacKeen-Shapiro, another student protester, was sentenced to four days in jail for allegedly violating a court order after posting flyers on campus—an accusation he strongly denies.

In response, the university confirmed the use of external security services but rejected claims that students were targeted based on political views or beliefs.

“All security measures are implemented to ensure a safe and orderly campus,” a university spokesperson said.

However, civil liberties groups condemned the practice, warning it sets a dangerous precedent for academic freedom and freedom of expression.

“Spying on students engaged in peaceful protest undermines the very purpose of higher education,” said Lindsie Rank, a free speech advocate at the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE).

The surveillance revelations come amid growing student-led demonstrations across U.S. campuses against Israel’s military operations in Gaza. While some universities have resisted political pressure, critics say Michigan’s actions represent a chilling crackdown on dissent.

During Donald Trump’s second term as U.S. president, several federal agencies intensified scrutiny of universities accused of antisemitism, reviewing their federal funding. While Harvard rejected such interference, the University of Michigan reportedly complied—raising questions about the cost to student privacy and constitutional rights. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

