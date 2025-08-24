University of Indonesia Apologizes After Inviting Pro-Israel Speaker

Jakarta, MINA – The University of Indonesia (UI) issued a public apology to the Indonesian people after inviting pro-Israel academic Prof. Peter Berkowitz as a speaker at the 2025 Graduate Orientation Program (PSAU) on Saturday.

UI’s Director of Public Relations, Media, Government, and International Affairs, Arie Afriansyah, admitted the university had been insufficiently careful in conducting a background check.

“With utmost humility, UI acknowledges its lack of caution and, for that, we extend our deepest apologies to the Indonesian people for the oversight in verifying the background of the individual concerned,” he said in a written statement in Jakarta on Sunday.

The apology came after a wave of criticism on social media, particularly on X, describing Berkowitz as a Zionist figure, a supporter of Israel, and even backing genocide in Palestine. Berkowitz previously served as Director of Policy Planning under the Trump administration. The criticism highlighted the need for UI to exercise greater sensitivity and selectivity in choosing public speakers.

Despite inviting Berkowitz, Arie stressed that UI’s support for Palestinian independence remains unchanged.

“UI remains consistent in supporting Palestinian independence in line with Indonesia’s constitution. This support was also directly conveyed by the Rector of UI to the Palestinian Ambassador during his visit to the campus on January 17, 2025,” he said.

“UI remains firm in its stance, based on the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia, which upholds the principle that colonialism must be abolished worldwide, including standing at the forefront in supporting the Palestinian people against Israel’s occupation,” Arie added.

UI emphasized that Berkowitz’s invitation was purely based on academic considerations.

Arie explained that UI regarded Peter Berkowitz of the Hoover Institution, Stanford University, alongside Dr. Ir. Sigit P. Santosa, President Director of PT Pindad and a prominent MIT alumnus in Indonesia, as leading names in their respective fields both abroad and domestically.

Nevertheless, he acknowledged the public backlash and pledged that UI would take the incident as a lesson to be more selective and sensitive in the future.

“We understand the public’s reaction and concern. This case serves as both a lesson and a constructive reminder for UI to be more selective and sensitive in considering various aspects when inviting international academics in the future,” he concluded. [Nia]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

