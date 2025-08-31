Unity and Communal Life Seen as Continuous Worship, Says Indonesian Ulema

Lampung, MINA – The Chairman of the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) in Lampung, Prof. Dr. KH. Abdul Syukur, M.Ag, said Muslim unity and communal life are forms of continuous worship that must be nurtured through togetherness.

He explained that berjama’ah (communal life) goes beyond collective worship, extending to social and national life. Unity, he said, provides the foundation for prosperity and public welfare.

“Communal unity is a core value demonstrated by Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). It shows how the ummah can achieve shared well-being through solidarity,” Abdul Syukur said at a Tabligh Akbar (grand Islamic gathering) for Lampung and South Sumatra at an-Nubuwwah Mosque, South Lampung, on Sunday.

He stressed that a nation’s blessings depend on its ability to preserve unity. Modern challenges, he warned, must not erode Islamic brotherhood, which remains the strength of the Muslim community.

“A prosperous and just nation can only grow if unity is consistently upheld. This principle was instilled by the Prophet as a lasting legacy for Muslims,” he added.

Lampung MUI urged that unity be fostered not only in religious practice but also in social, economic, and national development, so that communal worship in its broader sense can build a peaceful, prosperous, and just society.[]

