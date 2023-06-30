United Arab Emirates Summons Swedish Ambassador

Abu Dhabi, MINA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Thursday summoned the Swedish Ambassador, Liselott Andersson, to protest the burning of a copy of the Quean in Stockholm, during the Eid al-Adha celebration.

In its statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the UAE expressed its strong protest and condemnation of the repeated burning of the Quran. Al-Jazeera reported.

The Swedish government is accused of allowing extremists to burn copies of the Quran in the capital, Stockholm.

The UAE stressed that Sweden must not neglect its international responsibilities and show a lack of respect for social and religious values.

In this case, it is important to monitor hate speech and expressions of racism that have a negative impact on peace and security that must be carried out by the government of a country.

The UAE declares it rejects all practices aimed at undermining security and stability, contrary to human values ​​and principles. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)