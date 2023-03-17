Union of British, Irish Teachers Express Disappointment Over Israel’s Demolition of Palestinian School

London, MINA – Trade unions in the UK and Ireland representing education workers in schools, colleges, and universities expressed their shock and disappointment at Israel’s decision to demolish another school in Palestine, in the occupied West Bank.

The union further highlighted, in a letter signed by seven union members and officials, that “Israel” violated the Optional Protocol on the Rights of the Child in Armed Conflict of 14 November 2001, ratified on 18 July 2005.

Several articles of international law were violated because the school was destroyed, Al Mayadeen reported.

The unions also urged Israel to stop demolishing Jubbet ad Dib, along with plans to destroy other schools in Palestine, particularly in the occupied West Bank.

“This is a situation of great concern to us, which we understand is completely outside the law, and we call on the Israeli authorities to end it immediately,” they said in the letter.

“Such violations of Palestinian rights and international law are closely linked to the occupation of Palestinian territories, which Israel must end,” the Union concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)