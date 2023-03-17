Select Language

Latest
-290 min. agoBangladesh Voices Concern over Rise of Islamophobia, Terrorism Globally
10 min. agoThe Book "Balada Seorang Dai" Tells the Da'wah Struggle of Abul Hidayat
38 min. ago70,000 Palestinians Perform Friday Prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque, Jerusalem
1 hours agoPopular Conference Launches Palestinian National Strategy
1 hours agoUnion of British, Irish Teachers Express Disappointment Over Israel's Demolition of Palestinian School
Slideshow

Union of British, Irish Teachers Express Disappointment Over Israel’s Demolition of Palestinian School

Illustration: Palestinian students studying outdoors after Israel destroyed their school. (Photo: AP)

London, MINA – Trade unions in the UK and Ireland representing education workers in schools, colleges, and universities expressed their shock and disappointment at Israel’s decision to demolish another school in Palestine, in the occupied West Bank.

The union further highlighted, in a letter signed by seven union members and officials, that “Israel” violated the Optional Protocol on the Rights of the Child in Armed Conflict of 14 November 2001, ratified on 18 July 2005.

Several articles of international law were violated because the school was destroyed, Al Mayadeen reported.

The unions also urged Israel to stop demolishing Jubbet ad Dib, along with plans to destroy other schools in Palestine, particularly in the occupied West Bank.

“This is a situation of great concern to us, which we understand is completely outside the law, and we call on the Israeli authorities to end it immediately,” they said in the letter.

“Such violations of Palestinian rights and international law are closely linked to the occupation of Palestinian territories, which Israel must end,” the Union concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news