Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

UNIFIL Reports Over 7,300 Israeli Violations of Lebanese Airspace Since Ceasefire

Beirut, MINA – The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has documented more than 7,300 violations of Lebanese airspace by Israel since the implementation of a ceasefire agreement in November 2024, Al Mayadeen reported.

The peacekeeping force also recorded over 2,400 operational activities by Israeli forces north of the Blue Line, the boundary demarcated by the United Nations.

UNIFIL spokesperson Danny Goffrey, speaking to RIA Novosti on Wednesday, stated that these repeated Israeli incursions constitute a clear breach of UN Security Council Resolution 1701. The resolution, which ended the 2006 war, governs the rules of engagement and operations in southern Lebanon.

In a significant territorial violation, UNIFIL confirmed that Israel is constructing concrete walls that cross the Blue Line near the town of Yaroun. A geographic survey conducted in October confirmed the first wall southwest of Yaroun crosses into Lebanese territory, and a second barrier observed in November southeast of the town also surpasses the boundary. Goffrey stated UNIFIL would formally notify Israel of both violations.

The report comes amid escalating violence in southern Lebanon. Earlier today, one person was killed and 11 others wounded, including students, in an Israeli drone strike on the town of at-Tiri. The death toll from a recent Israeli airstrike on the Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp has risen to 14, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

UNIFIL is expected to submit a comprehensive report to the United Nations Security Council on Thursday detailing all recorded violations of Resolution 1701, including airspace breaches, military activities north of the Blue Line, and attacks on UN peacekeepers. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

