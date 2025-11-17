SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

UNIFIL Condemns Israeli Tank Fire Targeting Peacekeepers in South Lebanon

Beirut, MINA – A United Nations peacekeeping patrol in south Lebanon was targeted by Israeli tank fire on Sunday, in what the UN mission (UNIFIL) described as a “serious violation” of international law.

According to a UNIFIL statement, Israeli Merkava tanks opened heavy machine-gun fire, with rounds striking approximately five meters from peacekeepers on a foot patrol, forcing them to take cover. No injuries were reported.

The Lebanese Army strongly condemned the attack, accusing Israel of deliberately undermining regional stability and obstructing the deployment of Lebanese forces.

This incident is part of a documented pattern of violations by the Israeli military against UNIFIL, including grenade attacks in October, a direct hit on a UN position in May 2025, and artillery strikes injuring peacekeepers in October 2024.

Also Read: US Special Envoy to Meet with Hamas Official

The confrontation occurred just two days after UNIFIL publicly condemned ongoing Israeli construction of a border wall north of the UN-demarcated Blue Line, warning that the project breaches Security Council Resolution 1701 and violates Lebanon’s sovereignty.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: German Opposition Party Urges End to the Suppression of Pro-Palestinian Movement

