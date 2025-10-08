SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

UNICEF: Over 60,000 Palestinian Children Killed or Disabled in Gaza Strip

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

5 Views ㅤ

Children in the Gaza Strip. (Photo: UNICEF)

Geneva, MINA – The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) said on Tuesday that approximately 61,000 children have reportedly been killed or disabled in the two-year-long Israel-Palestine conflict.

During a press conference in Geneva, Switzerland, UNICEF Spokesperson Ricardo Pires stated that, on average, one child is killed or injured every 17 minutes. He described that figure as something “unacceptable” and “staggering.”

Pires lamented the fact that children “suffer in their bodies and minds for far too long,” then experience trauma and “are exposed to horrors that a child should never see or live through.”

He revealed that in Gaza, one out of every five children is born premature, but the territory lacks the necessary infrastructure to ensure their survival. These infants are reportedly forced to share oxygen masks to stay alive.

Also Read: Over 67,000 Palestinians Killed in Israel’s Ongoing War on Gaza: Health Ministry

UNICEF also reported that its teams in Gaza are still awaiting the green light to retrieve incubators and ventilators for the premature babies who were evacuated from the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

“We managed to move the babies to other facilities when the hospital where they were being treated had to be evacuated, but we haven’t managed to move the incubators… so far it has been denied,” Pires said. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Confirms Prisoner Exchange Lists Shared with Israel amid Ceasefire Talks

TagUNICEF

