UNICEF: One Million Children Displaced by Conflict in Sudan

Khartoum, MINA – The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) said in a statement that more than one million children were recently displaced by the two-month conflict in Sudan.

As quoted from Middle East Monitor on Saturday, the UN organization urged the international community to protect Sudanese children trapped in a “nightmare”.

The statement stressed that more than 13.6 million children urgently need life-saving humanitarian support in Sudan, including water, health, nutrition, and protection.

UNICEF said this was the highest recorded number in the country since the conflict started in mid-April.

“The future of Sudan is at stake, and we cannot accept the continued loss and suffering of children,” said Mandip O’Brien, UNICEF representative in Khartoum.

“Sudanese children are living in an endless nightmare, bearing the brunt of a violent crisis they cannot handle. They are exposed to gunshots, injuries, abuse, displacement and malnutrition,” he added.

O’Brien stressed that the situation in Darfur is of particular concern, amidst continued communication breakdowns and movement restrictions.

Since mid-April, Khartoum and other cities have witnessed clashes between the Army, led by Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and the Rapid Support Forces, led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo resulting in hundreds of deaths and thousands of injuries.

Additionally, there are an estimated 2.2 million internally displaced persons, including nearly half a million refugees, in one of the world’s poorest countries. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)