SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

UNICEF: Humanitarian Catastrophe Deepens in Gaza Amid Aid Standoff

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

12 Views ㅤ

UNICEF Delivers Urgently Needes Supplies to Gaza. (Photo: UNICEF)

Gaza, MINA — The humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip has reached a “catastrophic” breaking point, with critical life-saving supplies, including medicine, food, and fuel being deliberately held back, despite a recent ceasefire agreement intended to open the floodgates for relief.

The urgent warning comes from UNICEF’s top emergency coordinator, Hamish Young, who revealed that essential medical and hygiene supplies for children are stuck in neighboring countries, preventing them from reaching the most vulnerable population in the devastated enclave.

“We have 50 trucks waiting for permission to move, carrying medical and hygiene supplies essential to saving children’s lives,” Young stated in an interview with Anadolu on Friday.

Young painted a devastating picture of life two years after the initial attacks began in October 2023, which have killed nearly 68,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and rendered Gaza largely uninhabitable.

Also Read: WFP Warns of ‘Insufficient’ Aid Flow Despite Gaza Ceasefire

“Nearly all hospitals have been destroyed or severely damaged, and residents face extreme shortages of food and shelter,” he noted.

The looming threat of famine in northern Gaza requires an immediate and massive injection of sustenance. “There is an urgent need to do everything possible to bring in all the supplies I’m talking about,” he emphasized, adding, “The children of Gaza desperately need this support. We cannot sit and wait for supplies to come through.”

Under the terms of the ceasefire deal, which was brokered based on a plan presented by US President Donald Trump, a daily minimum of 600 aid trucks, including privately sourced goods, is supposed to enter Gaza. However, these commitments are failing on the ground.

Beyond food and medicine, Young stressed the urgent need for basic infrastructure components: Gaza requires about 50 fuel trucks each day, along with cooking gas, which he described as “essential for daily life” in the besieged territory.

Also Read: Palestinian Factions Continue Search for Israeli Captives’ Bodies Under Gaza Rubble

The bottleneck remains the critical Rafah border crossing, which Israel has kept completely closed since March 2, blocking crucial food, medicine, and other life essentials.

Thousands of aid trucks are reportedly stuck on the Egyptian side of the crossing. Israel is blocking the reopening, linking the flow of aid to the return of the remaining bodies of Israeli hostages. This condition is putting a significant strain on the humanitarian aspects of the fragile ceasefire.

Young asserted that even when aid is allowed to trickle in, safe and predictable internal distribution is paramount.

“We need freedom of movement throughout Gaza to reach the most vulnerable children, their mothers, and families caring for them,” he insisted, highlighting the ongoing risk to aid workers and civilians attempting to reach distribution points.

Also Read: Hamas Hands Over Remains of Another Israeli Captive

The first phase of the ceasefire successfully involved the release of living Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian detainees. However, the next phase which aims to rebuild Gaza and establish a new governing structure without Hamas relies on the continuous and unobstructed flow of aid. Relief organizations have stated that this aid is still being denied.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Palestinians Hold First Friday Prayers Among Ruins of Gaza’s Destroyed Mosques

TagUNICEF

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

UNICEF: Humanitarian Catastrophe Deepens in Gaza Amid Aid Standoff

  • 3 hours ago
Humanitarian Aid Trucks to enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF Urges Immediate Opening of Crossings for Food Aid to Gaza

  • Saturday, 11 October 2025 - 07:55 WIB
Palestine

UNICEF: Over 60,000 Palestinian Children Killed or Disabled in Gaza Strip

  • Wednesday, 8 October 2025 - 15:00 WIB
Palestinian in Gaza starvation (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF Warns Child Malnutrition in Gaza Hits Record Levels Amid Israeli Escalation

  • Friday, 12 September 2025 - 07:27 WIB
Asia

UNICEF: 350,000 Rohingya Children at Risk of Losing Access to Education by 2026

  • Friday, 5 September 2025 - 17:55 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 61,000, Including 188 from Hunger

  • Tuesday, 5 August 2025 - 21:44 WIB
Load More
International

British Activist Describes Abuse in Israeli Detention After Gaza Aid Flotilla Attack

  • Friday, 10 October 2025 - 19:40 WIB
Europe

After Release, Greta Thunberg Urges World Not to Look Away from Gaza

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 16:25 WIB
Indonesia

Dozens of Families of Al Khoziny Students Urge Authorities to Expedite Victim Evacuation

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 06:00 WIB
International

President Prabowo Attends Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, Supports Gaza Peace Efforts

  • Tuesday, 14 October 2025 - 09:00 WIB
Palestine

Uncertainty Persists Over Reopening of Rafah Crossing Under Ceasefire Deal

  • Thursday, 16 October 2025 - 22:24 WIB
The director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Court Extends Detention of Abu Safiya for Six Months

  • Friday, 17 October 2025 - 06:00 WIB
Palestine

Returned Palestinian Bodies Show Signs of Torture and Burns

  • Friday, 17 October 2025 - 09:30 WIB
Trucks carrying aid (Photo by Ashraf Amra)
Palestine

Only 480 Aid Trucks Enter Gaza Despite Ceasefire

  • 22 hours ago
Food Crisis (photo: PIC)
Palestine

WFP Delivers 560 Tons of Food Daily to Gaza, Warns Aid Still Insufficient

  • 23 hours ago
Palestine

WFP Warns of ‘Insufficient’ Aid Flow Despite Gaza Ceasefire

  • 2 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us