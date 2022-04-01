UNHRC Adopts First Resolution of Palestine

Geneva, MINA – The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) unanimously voted on Thursday a Resolution on ensuring accountability and achieving justice in Palestine.

As quoted from MEMO, 37 countries voted he resolution and 7 abstained, while 3 countries voted against the Resolution.

The Palestinian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomed the UNHRC Resolution, thanking the member states that had voted in favour of the draft resolution submitted by the State of Palestine.

The Ministry said in a statement that the unanimous vote reflects “the principled position of the member states on the importance of accountability of the Israeli colonial and apartheid regime”.

According to the statement, 37 countries have voted in favour of the Resolution, including sister Arab and European countries, China and important countries in Africa and Asia, while seven countries have abstained namely, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, Cameroon, the Marshall Islands, India, Nepal and Honduras. Malawi, Brazil, and the United States voted against the resolution.

The Ministry said “the international consensus and the vote in favour of Palestine’s resolutions is a form of protection for the Palestinian people and preserving their rights, which would ultimately lead to the dismantling of the Israeli apartheid regime,” adding that the vote is evidence of “the commitment of these countries to ensure those who perpetrate war crimes and crimes against humanity against the Palestinian people are held to account.”

The Ministry urged the international community “to hold Israel and Israeli war criminals to account,” and stressed that “the policy of double standards and selectivity in implementing the rules of international law will undermine the rule-based international order”. (T/RE1)

