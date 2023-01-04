UNGA Adopts 15 Resolution Targets Israel

New York, MINA – The UN General Assembly has issued at least 15 resolutions aiming at various crimes committed by Israel against the Palestinian people.

The resolution calls for the International Court of Justice (ICJ) based in The Hague, Netherlands, to immediately provide an advisory opinion on Israel’s prolonged occupation, settlements and annexation of the Palestinian territories.

The ICJ is the UN’s highest court for arbitrating disputes between countries. Its decisions are binding and influence public opinion, but have no mechanisms for enforcement, Al-Jazeera reported.

Meanwhile, Israel has criticized the resolution asking the ICJ to issue an official opinion on the practice of occupation and annexation of the Palestinian territories.

Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan called the resolution a “moral stain”.

The UN General Assembly also adopted resolutions on Israel’s occupation of the Golan Heights, Palestinian refugees, nuclear proliferation, settlements, and the stalled peace process. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)