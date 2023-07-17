UNA Holds Workshop Introducing Global Media Congress

Jeddah, MINA – The Union of OIC News Agencies (UNA) held on Thursday, a virtual workshop for news agencies introducing the Global Media Congress, in cooperation with the Emirates News Agency (WAM) and the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC).

The workshop aimed to present the event in its second edition, which will be hosted by Abu Dhabi on 14-16 November 2023, under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, with the attendance of regional and international media industry pioneers.

At the outset of the workshop, UNA Acting Director General, Mohammed Abd Rabbo Al-Yami, stressed that the Global Media Congress, in its first edition, represented a rare opportunity that allowed many news agencies in the OIC countries to get acquainted with the latest technologies used in the media sectors and the main trends of the content industry.

Al-Yami explained that the media landscape is constantly changing and subject to many influences, most notably the successive developments in artificial intelligence and its applications and the urgent need to formulate journalistic contents that take into account innovation and respond to emerging issues in the fields of environmental and climate media and sustainability.

“In the face of these rapid developments in the media space, the GMC comes in its second edition to propose solutions and present the best successful global experiences, which means that member agencies have to achieve the maximum benefit from this event,” he said.

He added: As it was the case with the first edition last year, we are meeting today with the participation of the two organizing bodies of the GMC, ADNEC and WAM, to explore the opportunities available to our agencies during the event and identify possible areas of cooperation with prestigious international institutions in a way that would advance the performance of our media institutions and enhance their competitiveness in the global media scene.

For his part, WAM Director General and Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the GMC, Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, revealed that the themes of the second edition of the GMC cover several topics, including but not limited to digital communication, artificial intelligence, advanced technology, creativity and innovation, in addition to a number of specialized sessions in the areas of Journalism, radio, television, internet, and social media.

Rayssi stressed that the goal of this congress is to strengthen global cooperation between media institutions and news agencies, exchange experiences and knowledge, and promote dialogue and mutual understanding.

He called on news agencies in the OIC countries to participate in this important event in order to contribute to strengthening the role of media as a positive force in the world.

“The GMC will be a platform for discussing issues of concern to the future of the media, whether on the economic, social or knowledge level, and for exchanging experiences and ideas on how to enhance the ability of the media to provide comprehensive and accurate coverage and keep abreast of technological developments.”

WAM Director General pointed out that the congress will be an opportunity to learn about the latest technological developments in the field of media and how to apply them effectively and innovatively.

After that, WAM Acting Deputy Director-General, Ali Al-Saad, gave an introductory presentation on the second edition of the GMC, indicating that the edition comes to accelerate the process of change in the media sector around the world by providing global thought, future visions, and cooperation in order to help companies adapt and thrive.

He explained that the second edition of the Congress will be held over 3 days, the first day focusing on sustainability and environmental media, the second day on education in the field of media and innovation, while the third day will focus on sports media.

A large number of accompanying events will be held during the congress, including platforms for innovation, more than 35 workshops, and laboratories for the future of the media industry that bring together executives, policy makers, and business people from all over the world to share, discuss and develop ideas.

The Congress will also witness platforms for live performances, media talk sessions, and education platforms that allow participants to learn about the latest media technologies and trends.

Al-Saad explained that all news agencies and media institutions in the OIC countries can participate in the exhibition by reserving a space or a pavilion to review the organization’s work.

It is noteworthy that the first edition of the GMC was held during the period 15-17 November 2022 and witnessed a vast turnout from major media institutions and organizations around the world, with the participation of more than 1,600 media professionals and 141 countries and the presence of more than 13,556 visitors.(R/R1/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)