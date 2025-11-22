UN Warns of Rapidly Worsening Humanitarian Crisis as Over 100,000 Flee Violence in Sudan

Khartoum, MINA – The United Nations warned on Thursday that humanitarian conditions for civilians fleeing violence in Sudan’s Darfur and Kordofan regions continue to deteriorate sharply, with displacement rising and essential needs escalating to “massive” levels.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a press conference that more than 100,000 people have fled El Fasher and nearby areas since late October, when the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) seized control of the city. He added that many people remain unaccounted for amid the chaos.

“Those who escaped El Fasher are arriving at displacement sites where conditions are extremely dire and the scale of needs is massive,” Dujarric said.

Aid groups are providing emergency support such as water, sanitation, food, and medical care. In Tawila, UNICEF has treated more than 3,500 patients with health and nutrition services since late October, screened around 800 children for malnutrition, and supplied 150,000 liters of water per day to meet the needs of about 20,000 displaced people.

Meanwhile, renewed hostilities across the Kordofan region continue to push families from their homes. Dujarric reported that over 600 people were displaced on Tuesday from two villages in North and South Kordofan. According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), nearly 40,000 people have been displaced across North Kordofan since Oct. 26.

“We continue to call for safe and unimpeded access to deliver life-saving assistance to Kordofan, Darfur and all other parts of Sudan where communities need urgent support,” Dujarric stressed.

Sudan has been engulfed in a devastating conflict since April 15, 2023, pitting the Sudanese army against the paramilitary RSF. The war has killed thousands and displaced millions. The RSF now controls all five states of the Darfur region, while the army maintains control over most of the remaining 13 states, including the capital, Khartoum.[]

