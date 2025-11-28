SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

UN Urges Urgent Action as Human Trafficking Fears Rise in RSF-Controlled Fasher

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

6 Views

People in Sudan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
People in Sudan (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Khartoum, MINA – The United Nations has issued an urgent appeal for immediate action to address growing concerns over human trafficking in the city of Fasher, the capital of North Darfur in western Sudan, which is now under the control of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The call was made in a statement by UN special rapporteurs monitoring the situation in Sudan. According to the statement, alarming reports of human trafficking have surfaced following the RSF’s takeover of Fasher and surrounding areas.

The RSF seized Fasher on 26 October after encircling the city since May 2024. Security conditions rapidly deteriorated as the city fell, forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee amid fears of serious violations allegedly committed by RSF fighters.

The UN experts noted that the months-long siege of Fasher and nearby areas displaced more than 470,000 people repeatedly since May 2024. They warned that the humanitarian situation continues to worsen, particularly for children.

Also Read: Global Movement to Gaza to Hold Coordinated Rallies in 13 Cities on International Day of Solidarity

More than six million children are currently displaced across Sudan or seeking refuge in neighboring countries, with 27 percent of them under the age of five, the statement said.

Reports of sexual violence have also escalated in multiple regions. The rapporteurs emphasized that women and girls living in RSF-controlled areas face heightened risks of sexual violence, exploitation, and human trafficking.

The UN urged swift action from the international community to protect civilians and prevent further abuses as the crisis deepens.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Russia Warns Trump’s Gaza Plan Could Enable “Uncontrolled Experiments” on Occupied Territory

Tagchildren conflict Displacement Fasher Human trafficking humanitarian crisis North Darfur Rapid Support Forces refugees RSF sexual violence Sudan UN special rapporteurs United Nations Violations

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Israel Continues to Block Aid into Gaza, Violating Ceasefire Agreement

  • 2 hours ago
People in Sudan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Africa

UN Urges Urgent Action as Human Trafficking Fears Rise in RSF-Controlled Fasher

  • 4 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Forces Continue Demolitions and Strikes in Gaza Despite Ceasefire

  • Wednesday, 26 November 2025 - 17:30 WIB
Thousands of Tents Submerged in Flooding in Gaza Due to Heavy Rain (photo: Ali Jadallah/Anadolu via Al Jazeera)
Palestine

Heavy Rains Flood Tents of Displaced Palestinians in Southern Gaza

  • Wednesday, 26 November 2025 - 13:07 WIB
Articles

Be Careful of the Trap of Deploying Peacekeeping Forces to Gaza

  • Tuesday, 25 November 2025 - 22:25 WIB
Food and meal for Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

UNRWA: 90% of Gaza’s Population Depends on Humanitarian Aid Amid Israeli Restrictions

  • Tuesday, 25 November 2025 - 13:28 WIB
Load More
Israeli deadly Airstrikes on Gaza (photo Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 25 Gazans, Injure 77 in Ceasefire Violation

  • Thursday, 20 November 2025 - 09:05 WIB
Palestine

Israel Issues 40 Demolition and Stop-Work Orders in Jerusalem

  • Friday, 21 November 2025 - 21:56 WIB
Benjamin Netanyahu (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Netanyahu Rejects Palestinian State Even in Exchange for Saudi Normalisation

  • Saturday, 22 November 2025 - 13:00 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia-Oman Agree on Visa Waiver for Diplomatic, Service, and Special Passports

  • Thursday, 27 November 2025 - 15:20 WIB
Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Syrian President Rejects Federalism, Says Coastal Region Remains National Priority

  • Thursday, 27 November 2025 - 23:20 WIB
Palestine

Hamas: Israel Systematically Kills Palestinian Prisoners

  • 8 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesian Parliament Appoints Syahrul Aidi as New BKSAP Chair

  • Tuesday, 18 November 2025 - 20:20 WIB
Israeli Forces conduct land seizure in west Bank (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israel Announces Land Seizure of 4,600 Dunums Near Nablus in West Bank

  • Wednesday, 19 November 2025 - 16:00 WIB
Palestine

Israel Uses AI to Block Soldiers From Posting Evidence of Its Crimes on Social Media

  • 9 hours ago
International

Bin Salman: Normalization With Israel Only Possible With Concrete Guarantees of Palestinian State

  • 7 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us