UN Urges Urgent Action as Human Trafficking Fears Rise in RSF-Controlled Fasher

Khartoum, MINA – The United Nations has issued an urgent appeal for immediate action to address growing concerns over human trafficking in the city of Fasher, the capital of North Darfur in western Sudan, which is now under the control of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The call was made in a statement by UN special rapporteurs monitoring the situation in Sudan. According to the statement, alarming reports of human trafficking have surfaced following the RSF’s takeover of Fasher and surrounding areas.

The RSF seized Fasher on 26 October after encircling the city since May 2024. Security conditions rapidly deteriorated as the city fell, forcing tens of thousands of residents to flee amid fears of serious violations allegedly committed by RSF fighters.

The UN experts noted that the months-long siege of Fasher and nearby areas displaced more than 470,000 people repeatedly since May 2024. They warned that the humanitarian situation continues to worsen, particularly for children.

More than six million children are currently displaced across Sudan or seeking refuge in neighboring countries, with 27 percent of them under the age of five, the statement said.

Reports of sexual violence have also escalated in multiple regions. The rapporteurs emphasized that women and girls living in RSF-controlled areas face heightened risks of sexual violence, exploitation, and human trafficking.

The UN urged swift action from the international community to protect civilians and prevent further abuses as the crisis deepens.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

