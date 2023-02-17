UN Security Council Vote to Stop Israeli Settlement Activities

New York, MINA – The UN Security Council on Thursday discussed a draft resolution that would demand that the Israeli occupation immediately and completely stop all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Wafa quoted diplomats as saying that the UNSC, which has 15 members, is likely to vote next Monday on the text of the resolution drafted by the UAE in coordination with Palestine.

Last week, Israel’s occupation cabinet approved the legalization of nine illegal settlement posts in the occupied West Bank, and the construction of thousands of new housing units in existing settlements.

In December 2016, the Security Council called on the Israeli occupation to stop building settlements, and to adopt Resolution (2334) after the administration of then US President Barack Obama abstained from voting, in a move that reversed its practice of protecting Israel against UN measures.

Reviewers of the text of the draft resolution reiterated that the establishment of illegal Israeli settlements in the Palestinian territories occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, has no legal validity, and is a flagrant violation under international law.

It also condemns all annexation attempts, including the decisions and actions taken by the Israeli occupation regarding settlements.

Most world powers consider the settlements that the Israeli occupation built on Palestinian lands occupied in 1967 to be illegal. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)