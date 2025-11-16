UN Security Council to Vote on Trump’s Gaza Plan

New York, MINA – The UN Security Council (UNSC) is set to vote on Monday on a resolution backing a Gaza peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump.

Last week, the US officially initiated negotiations within the 15-member UNSC on a text that would follow up on the ceasefire in the two-year war between Israel and Hamas and endorse Trump’s Gaza Plan.

The draft resolution includes, among other things, the establishment of a Peace Council, a transitional governing body for Gaza, which would theoretically be chaired by Trump, with a mandate lasting until the end of 2027, Arab News reported.

This Council would authorize member states to form a temporary International Stabilization Force (ISF) that would cooperate with Israel and Egypt, as well as newly trained Palestinian police, to help secure border areas and demilitarize the Gaza Strip.

Unlike previous drafts, the latest version of Trump’s Gaza Plan mentions the possibility of a future Palestinian state.

The United States and several Arab and Muslim-majority nations, including Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Turkiye, are urging the UNSC to adopt the resolution swiftly.

“The United States, Qatar, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Jordan, and Turkey express our joint support for the Security Council Resolution currently under consideration,” read a joint statement from the three countries, adding that they seek a “rapid adoption” of the resolution.

The joint statement emerged as Russia circulated a rival draft resolution to Council members that does not permit the formation of a peace council or the immediate deployment of international forces in Gaza.

The Russian version welcomes “initiatives leading to a ceasefire” but makes no mention of Trump by name.

The resolution also merely asks the UN Secretary-General to submit a report addressing the possibility of deploying international stabilization forces in war-torn Gaza.

The United States described the ceasefire as “fragile,” warning of the risks of not adopting its draft.

“Any refusal to back this resolution is a vote for the continuation of Hamas rule or for a return to war with Israel, which will condemn the region and its people to perpetual conflict,” wrote US Ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)