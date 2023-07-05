UN Security Council to Meet on Friday to Discuss Israel’s Escalation in Jenin

New York, MINA – The UN Security Council (DK) will meet on Friday, to discuss the deadly escalation after the Israeli attack on the city of Jenin in the occupied West Bank, Anadolu Agency reported.

The 15-member council will meet in closed consultations, said the British mission to the United Nations, which assumed the rotating presidency in July.

The meeting was requested by the United Arab Emirates.

Tensions have been running high in the occupied West Bank in recent months amid Israel’s repeated attacks on Palestinian towns.

Since early Monday, the city of Jenin and its camps in the north of the West Bank have been the target of the largest Israeli offensive in nearly 20 years. The attack caused 12 Palestinian fighters to die as martyrs, and 110 were injured, 20 of whom were in serious condition.

Nearly 190 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since the start of this year. At least 25 Israelis were also killed in separate attacks during the same period. (T/RE1/P2)

