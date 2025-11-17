UN Security Council Adopts US-backed Resolution to Deploy International Force in Gaza

New York, MINA – The United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution on Monday, authorizing the deployment of an International Stabilisation Force (ISF) to the Gaza Strip. The resolution, which was backed by the United States, passed with 13 votes in favor, while permanent members Russia and China abstained.

The resolution mandates the creation of a temporary foreign force with an initial two-year term, extendable based on situational developments. Its broad mandate includes securing Gaza’s borders, protecting civilians, safeguarding humanitarian aid corridors, and training a newly vetted Palestinian police force.

Crucially, the ISF is authorized to use “all necessary measures” to achieve its objectives, which includes dismantling armed groups and seizing unauthorized weapons.

A significant aspect of the resolution is the establishment of a transitional governance body, referred to in some contexts as a “Board of Peace.”

This body will work alongside the international force to administer Gaza. The plan also involves international financial institutions like the World Bank to fund reconstruction and manage a dedicated trust fund.

However, the resolution has faced immediate criticism from Palestinian groups. They argue it imposes a foreign trusteeship that undermines Palestinian sovereignty.

Leaders from Hamas and other factions have expressed concerns that the proposal limits self-determination and weakens local governing bodies.

This move comes amid reports of increased popular support for Hamas in Gaza. Following a recent ceasefire and the withdrawal of Israeli forces, Hamas fighters have resumed policing roles, restoring public order and curbing lawlessness.

This has bolstered their public standing, with many Gazans, like 22-year-old businessman Hazem Sarour, crediting the group for bringing stability after a period of chaos. This surge in support presents a significant challenge to the implementation of the new UN-backed security plan.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

