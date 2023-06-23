UN Secretary General Calls Israeli Settlers Attacks ‘Acts of Terrorism’

New York, MINA – The Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, condemned attacks by Israeli settlers on Palestinian property, calling them “acts of terrorism”.

In a statement issued by his office, Guterres said the terrorist acts of the settlers included “acts of sabotage and burning of land, property and schools in Palestinian villages around Nablus and Ramallah.” MEMO reported on Friday.

Guterres also expressed deep concern about the continuing violence and loss of life in the occupied Palestinian territories, including the Israeli army’s operation in Jenin on June 19, which resulted in “seven Palestinians, including two children, both students in schools run by United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).”

He stressed the need to end tensions and prevent further escalation, stressing that “Israel, as an occupying power, must ensure that the civilian population is protected from all acts of violence, that perpetrators are held accountable, and also comply with the rules under international humanitarian law.”

“Returning to a serious political process and ending Israel’s occupation of Palestinian lands can end this cycle of devastating violence and senseless loss of life,” he continued.

Israeli settlers launched a series of attacks on villages and towns in Ramallah, Al-Bireh and Nablus, resulting in the deaths of Palestinians, the burning of dozens of homes and vehicles and property damage. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)