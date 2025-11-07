UN Says Israel Blocked Over 100 Humanitarian Shipments to Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations reported Thursday that Israel has rejected 107 requests to deliver essential relief supplies to the Gaza Strip since the October 10 ceasefire took effect, significantly hindering humanitarian operations, according to Anadolu Agency.

UN spokesperson Farhan Haq detailed during a news conference that the blocked items included blankets, winter clothing, and critical equipment for maintaining water, sanitation, and hygiene services. He noted that nearly 90% of the denied requests were from over 330 local and international non-governmental organizations, with more than half rejected because the groups were “not authorized” to bring aid into Gaza.

“Some relief items rejected for entry into Gaza are ones which Israeli authorities deem to fall outside the scope of humanitarian aid,” Haq explained. Other supplies were classified as “dual-use” items, including vehicles, spare parts, solar panels, mobile latrines, X-ray machines, and generators.

The Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs also reported ongoing Israeli military activities, including daily detonations of residential buildings in areas where troops remain deployed, particularly in eastern Khan Younis, eastern Gaza City, and Rafah. Haq emphasized that these operations, including strikes near the ‘yellow line’ demarcation boundary, continue to cause casualties and endanger civilians and aid workers.

Also Read: Israel Releases Five Palestinian Prisoners from Gaza Amid Ongoing Detention Crisis

Despite the challenges, the UN observed significant civilian movement since the ceasefire began, with over 680,000 people traveling from southern to northern Gaza and nearly 113,000 movements within Khan Younis. However, many displaced Palestinians remain hesitant to return home due to widespread destruction, lack of alternatives, and ongoing safety concerns in their areas of origin.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Residents Face Winter Without Adequate Logistics