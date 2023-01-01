UN Request ICJ’s Opinion regarding the Egal Consequences of Israeli Occupation of Palestinian

New York, MINA – The UN General Assembly on Saturday, passed a resolution requesting the opinion of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) regarding the legal consequences of Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian territories.

As quoted from the Middle East Monitor, the resolution was supported by 87 member countries of the UN General Assembly, while 26 countries rejected it and 53 abstained.

The resolution asks the ICJ to determine the legal consequences arising from Israel’s continued violation of the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and its actions aimed at changing the demographic composition, character and status of the holy city of Jerusalem.

The decision also calls on the UN Secretary-General to submit a report on the implementation of the resolution at the upcoming session of the UN General Assembly in September 2023.

The Palestinian representative to the United Nations Riyad Mansour commended the countries for not being swayed by threats and pressure and voting in favor of the resolution.

“This vote came one day after the new Israeli government was formed which promised to accelerate colonial and racist policies against the Palestinian people,” Mansour said.

“The time has come for Israel to become a state that obeys the law, and to be held accountable for the crimes that have continued against our people,” said PA spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh.

Some 666,000 settlers live in 145 settlements and 140 outposts (not licensed by the Israeli government) in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, according to the Israeli NGO Peace Now.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)