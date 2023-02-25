UN General Assembly Condemn Recent Israeli Raid on Nablus

New York, MINA – The United Nations General Assembly’s Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People strongly condemned the recent Israeli military raid in Nablus in the occupied West Bank which killed 11 Palestinians, including an elderly man and a minor, and injured more than 100 others.

“The Bureau is deeply concerned by the deadly cycles of violence and the senseless loss of civilian lives, mainly Palestinians, which keep growing. The Bureau stresses the need for accountability for all illegal Israeli policies and measures in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem,” the UN committee said in a press release as quoted from Wafa on Saturday.

The Committee welcomed UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland’s engagement with all concerned parties to de-escalate the situation, calling for urgent UN Security Council and international action to protect the Palestinian people.

The Committee reiterated the call for an “unconditional end to Israel’s illegal occupation and establishing a two-State solution, with the achievement of the independence and sovereignty of the Palestinian State based on the 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as capital, and the realization of the inalienable rights of the Palestinian people, including to self-determination, and a just solution for the plight of the Palestine refugees in the context of their right of return, in line with UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)